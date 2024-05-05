iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

