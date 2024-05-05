Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.15.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $14.19 on Thursday, reaching $579.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.33. Netflix has a 1 year low of $317.95 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

