U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. 246,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

