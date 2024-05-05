iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,386 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

