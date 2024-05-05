U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 2,202,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

