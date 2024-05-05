U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 1,057,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

