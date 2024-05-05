Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,349. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $660,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

