U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

