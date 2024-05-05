Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,847. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,968 shares of company stock worth $590,033 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.