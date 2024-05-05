12,329 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,516,000 after acquiring an additional 340,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after purchasing an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.25. 1,864,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,608. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

