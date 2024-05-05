LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of Brunswick worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brunswick by 19.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 523,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,194. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

