U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,353 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

