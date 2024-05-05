U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $182.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

