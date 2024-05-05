Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Match Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

