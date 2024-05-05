M&T Bank Corp Sells 62,993 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.46% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $104,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 255,371 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
