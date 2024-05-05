M&T Bank Corp Sells 62,993 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.46% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $104,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 255,371 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.