Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.55. 2,023,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

