Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $895.68. 292,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,195. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

