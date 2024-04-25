D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 2,046.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
D2L Price Performance
DTLIF stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.89.
About D2L
