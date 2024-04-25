SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $127.76. 106,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,369. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

