Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $181.09. The company had a trading volume of 111,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,846. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

