LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $371,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.