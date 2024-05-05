16,930 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 594,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

