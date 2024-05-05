Uniswap Price Hits $7.60 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00011806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.55 billion and $120.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00126789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,924,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.43279011 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $118,935,478.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

