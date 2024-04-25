Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 252,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,011. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

