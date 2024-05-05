VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 1.3 %
VBIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,607. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
