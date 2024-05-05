1,405 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Visa comprises 0.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.49. 3,862,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day moving average is $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

