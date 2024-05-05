Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 29,126 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $274,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC opened at $74.81 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.