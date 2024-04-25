Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 38,833 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,485. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

