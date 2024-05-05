VeraBank N.A. Purchases 22,146 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. 263,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

