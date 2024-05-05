VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,430,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,388,000 after buying an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,836. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $290.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

