FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDS traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.25. 197,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,506. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

