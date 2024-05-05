U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $143.61. 1,806,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

