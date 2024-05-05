Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 27,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,973. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

