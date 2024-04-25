Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.3 %

AS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 80,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amer Sports stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.