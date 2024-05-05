Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $131.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $946.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.60.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.