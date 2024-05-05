BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.