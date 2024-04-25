Smog Price Tops $0.0768 on Top Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $59.15 million and $530,558.34 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smog has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.08011493 USD and is down -12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $537,991.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

