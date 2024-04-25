The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 756.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,167 shares of company stock worth $26,987,035. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

