Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $8.58 per share for the quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $332.77 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

