Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $8.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $332.77 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.64.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
