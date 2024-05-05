Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $8.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $332.77 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.