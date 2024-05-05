LendingTree’s (TREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.