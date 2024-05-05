Northland Securities Begins Coverage on iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AILE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.

