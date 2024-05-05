Northland Securities Begins Coverage on iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
iLearningEngines Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:AILE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About iLearningEngines
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iLearningEngines
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.