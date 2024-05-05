SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $14.20 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $585.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,905 shares of company stock worth $190,273. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

