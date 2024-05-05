Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.