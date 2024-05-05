Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock valued at $604,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

