Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $143.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.