Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cyclo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.18. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

