Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

