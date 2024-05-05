Desjardins Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$78.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.28.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

