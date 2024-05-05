Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $58.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Zillow Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zillow Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

