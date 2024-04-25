Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.50. 485,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.